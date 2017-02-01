USQ looks back on last five decades

AS USQ looks back on its five decades of bringing higher education to the Darling Downs and extending its reach across the globe, former student and now

USQ Chancellor, John Dornbusch says it has changed the lives of countless people.

While 2017 is a time to reflect on USQ's proud heritage, the chancellor said it was important for the university to be future focused and flexible to move with what employers and students wanted.

"Fifty years might sound a long time but unlike some of the older institutions it's the engagement with our communities that pushes

us to keep getting stronger and better,” Mr Dornbusch said.

"We're still young enough to be dynamic and innovative,”he said.

"USQ was founded from community demand and support when on Friday, December 2, 1960, a public meeting of more than 200 people from Toowoomba and surrounds led to the founding of the Darling Downs University Establishment Association under the chairmanship of Dr Alex McGregor.”

"The purpose of the public meeting was to set up a higher education institution on the Darling Downs and through the association lobby groups were formed to raise funds and pressure government to help bring a university to the region.

"It was through hard

work and in those days relentless letter writing and personal visits that eventually saw the formation of the Queensland Institute

of Technology (Darling Downs) on Thursday, February 2, 1967.

"Back then we had just two buildings in a bare field surrounded by market gardens, scrub and dirt roads with few services or amenities, our engineering facilities were housed downtown at the Tech College in Hume St.

"It would be another 13 years before we could accommodate them on West St.”

It was in June, 1971, the Darling Downs Institute

of Advanced Education

was legislated and became

an autonomous, multi- purpose college under the control of its own College Council.

With rapidly expanding student enrolments, the campus grew significantly.

By the mid-1970s demand for external study flourished and it was not long before USQ was internationally recognised for its distance education programs and its "world-class” delivery methods.

In was in the late 1980s the DDIAE moved towards achieving full university status.

"During this time our first professors were appointed, major research programs were established, new teaching programs were introduced, and a $100million capital works program

over the next decade commenced,” Mr Dornbusch said.

The institution gained full university status in 1992, becoming the University of Southern Queensland.

Today, USQ has a reputation as one of Australia's leading higher education providers.

"With campuses in Toowoomba, Springfield and Ipswich Central and as a world-leading, globally accessible online university, along with our presence through the Queensland College of Wine Tourism at Stanthorpe, USQ is now leading many of our metropolitan-based universities in teaching and research practices and is nationally recognised for our face-to-face and online teaching programs,” Mr Dornbusch said.