USQ launches new, improved program

POEPLE seeking a rewarding career assisting others in community settings have the opportunity to turn their interests and passion into a career with the University of Southern Queensland (USQ) introducing a new and improved Human Services program from 2017.

The redesigned Bachelor of Human Services will offer a selection of innovative majors in Child and Family, Community Development and Indigenous Studies, Counselling, Health and Social Wellbeing and Human Resource Management.

USQ's School of Health and Wellbeing will also introduce a specialist Bachelor of Human Services (Honours) (Health and Social Wellbeing) and the revised Diploma of Human Services and Development.

The programs were officially launched at USQ Ipswich last week (September 28).

USQ Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Jan Thomas said the new and improved degree offerings would focus on developing health professionals to meet vital services needs for the future.

"Demand for social and community services is expected to grow significantly in the years to come, which means there are excellent employment opportunities for USQ Human Services graduates,” Professor Thomas said.

"From community and Indigenous development to child, youth and family health, from counselling to human resource management and disability care, there is a wide range of career prospects that graduates can undertake.”

Accredited by the Australian Community Workers Association (ACWA), the Human Services programs meet contemporary health care expectations and reflect the best practice in the social and community services industry.

USQ Head of School (Health and Wellbeing) Associate Professor Jennifer Kelly said a key advantage of the revised curriculum was the inclusion of 400 hours of professional work experience in human service organisations under professionally supervised conditions.

"The improved Bachelor of Human Services aims to address current and future needs associated with human rights, promoting and maintaining social justice and improving the quality of life to ensure a responsive human services workforce,” Associate Professor Kelly said.

"As well as learning how to become innovative designers of social and community services, students will be prepared for leadership roles as human services professionals in government, community and social care organisations.

"Graduates will be equipped to be more competitive in the workplace and able to apply for a wide range of employment options in Australia and internationally.”

Applications for Semester 1, 2017 are now open.

For more information, visit www.usq.edu.au/study.