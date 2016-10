Construction on the final stage of a $4 million safety upgrade to the Rosewood-Warrill View Road between Rosewood and Mount Walker will begin in November.

Ipswich MP Jim Madden said ensuring a safer road for motorists was a priority.

"This government is committed to improving the safety for all road users across the state," Mr Madden said.

"We are improving safety for the 1100 motorists who use this 10km stretch."

The final stage, starting in November, is expected to finish in mid-2017.