UPDATE: Strike team called in as fire threatens homes

A STRIKE team of firefighters is being called in as a large scale bushfire continues to burn near Fernvale.

The fire started about noon on Thursday and has quickly spread across hundreds of hectares of rugged country south of Wivenhoe Dam.

Rural Fire regional manager Alan Gillespie says the fire continues to burn freely along the western sector near England Creek Rd, not far from more than a dozen properties.

"This fire is not contained and we've got 13 properties in that area," he said.

"We've been door knocking this morning to keep people up to date.

"Our containment strategy went well overnight and we will spend today back-burning to protect those houses on England Creek Rd.

A strike team from the Gold Coast will also be arriving today to conduct mapping.

There are 16 fire crews on the ground - comprising of about 40 personnel - with more to be deployed during the day.

Superintendent Gillespie said the change in wind direction overnight was expected and worked in the favour of firefighters, who were desperate to keep the fire from spreading towards Mt Nebo.

He said today's weather should also work in favour of the effort to control the blaze.

"We are happy we'll be able to hold it today," he said.