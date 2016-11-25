32°
News

UPDATE: Strike team called in as fire threatens homes

Andrew Korner
| 25th Nov 2016 8:37 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A STRIKE team of firefighters is being called in as a large scale bushfire continues to burn near Fernvale.

The fire started about noon on Thursday and has quickly spread across hundreds of hectares of rugged country south of Wivenhoe Dam.

Rural Fire regional manager Alan Gillespie says the fire continues to burn freely along the western sector near England Creek Rd, not far from more than a dozen properties.

"This fire is not contained and we've got 13 properties in that area," he said.

"We've been door knocking this morning to keep people up to date.

"Our containment strategy went well overnight and we will spend today back-burning to protect those houses on England Creek Rd.

A strike team from the Gold Coast will also be arriving today to conduct mapping.

There are 16 fire crews on the ground - comprising of about 40 personnel - with more to be deployed during the day.

Superintendent Gillespie said the change in wind direction overnight was expected and worked in the favour of firefighters, who were desperate to keep the fire from spreading towards Mt Nebo.

He said today's weather should also work in favour of the effort to control the blaze.

"We are happy we'll be able to hold it today," he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bush fire fernvale

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Dad's shocking attack allegedly followed bid to steal son

Dad's shocking attack allegedly followed bid to steal son

A father charged over alleged brutal attack on ex-partner in front of their young child has been refused bail

BREAKING: LNP's spectacular plan to roll Labor

TACTICS: LNP leader Tim Nicholls has a big challenge ahead in dealing with One Nation, but his party has options.

How Pauline can help Tim become the next Premier

How this teen made $5000 in one day

EXCITED: 19-year-old Taylah Gee from Harrisville won $5000 after seeing Spin Out at Limelight Cinemas. Pictured with Limelight's Ethan Lynch and Kate Lawler.

Taylah Gee didn't consider herself a lucky person, until now

Armed man attacks fire truck battling out-of-control blaze

No Caption

THE man was allegedly armed with a knife and and metal bar.

Local Partners

FLOOD RISK: Mayors launch plan to protect $260M industry

A COMPREHENSIVE plan to deal with the flood risk to rivers and lakes in the Lockyer Valley has been launched.

How Ipswich teen went from refugee camp to entrepreneur

BIG IDEAS: Seventeen-year-old Salomon Lukonga is trying to raise $10,000 to start a clothing line and send 30% of the profits back to help people in The Congo.

Salomon Lukonga campaigns to help people in war torn country

Five things to do this weekend

Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band presents St Andrew's Night tomorrow at their hall in Limestone Park.

Get excited for Christmas with the Glamorgan Vale markets and more.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Why not check out a live band this week?

Five-day guide to the best entertainment in Ipswich.

Hamish and Andy ready to rock Rankin Springs

Hamish and Andy ready to rock Rankin Springs

RANKINS Springs will no longer be quiet or unknown when Hamish and Andy come to town.

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Bindi Irwin

“She’s got her whole life in front of her"

New TV Wizard of Oz is not what you're expecting

Adria Arjona leads Emerald City as the iconic Dorothy Gale

The trailer for a new adaptation of The Wizard of Oz will shock

Adele fans hit by scalpers as 3 more shows sell out

Adele captivated Kiwi fans by selling out three shows in one day

Five things to do this weekend

Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band presents St Andrew's Night tomorrow at their hall in Limestone Park.

Get excited for Christmas with the Glamorgan Vale markets and more.

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

Bernard Fanning is officially an ARIA winner.

Bernard Fanning starts recording sessions for his new album

Ball-point work could be yours

Ball-point pen artist Shayne Hawks. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

Raffle to give away psychedelic delight

AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY IN BOOVAL

16A Dudleigh Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Located only 20 mins from Ballarat, 40 mins from Geelong and 90 mins from Melbourne, this unique property will impress! Set in a tranquil location with a...

ROCK SOLID INVESTMENT OR ELEVATED FAMILY LIVING!

60 Heritage Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $339,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is perfect for either investors looking for a rock solid investment located in the heart of one of Ipswich’s most sought...

AFFORDABLE TO LIVE IN- INVEST WITH A 11% RETURN

31/5 Judith Street, Flinders View 4305

Unit 1 1 $95,000

Great one bedroom unit in absolutely perfect location is now presented for sale. Located in a 55+ gated community, situated close to all amenities including...

START THE NEW YEAR IN YOUR NEW HOME!

17 Calimon Court, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction: Venue ...

Auction Location: On Site. Located in Coalfalls, just minutes to Brassall Village Shopping Centre is this quality low set brick home with tiled open plan living...

LAST UNIT IN BRAND NEW COMPLEX - REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!!

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Reduced to...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE IDEAL SET AND FORGET INVESTMENT Enjoy comfort, style, privacy and convenience, all within an easy walk of the...

Too good to be true!

4 Mirage Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 329000

A very neat and tidy home in a quiet "No Through" road and surrounded by other well cared for brick homes - it has to be too good to be true. The home features a...

Large Block Classy House

91 Steelwood Street, Heathwood 4110

House 4 2 2 $479, 000...

Hot Spot!! Locations just like this area of Heathwood are staring to become harder to get a foot in the door. Whether you're an investor or a vendor wanting to...

Super Tidy, Along with Great Location

27 Rex Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 2 1 2 $279,000...

This is what most buyers are looking for great location and quality two things that are hard to find in properties priced under the $300,000 mark and this is no...

HUGE HOME!!! TWO FANTASTIC LEVELS + VIEWS + ENORMOUS DECK ON 910SQM

23 Chermside Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $469,000...

ALL IMPROVEMENTS AND ADDED FEATURES HAVE BEEN APPROVED AND CERTIFIED AND THIS DWELLING ALLOWS FOR FURTHER BEDROOMS AND BATHROOM TO BE EASILY ADDED IF REQUIRED. ...

3,105m2* Warehouses And Offices On Bend Overlooking Bremer River

42 The Terrace, North Ipswich 4305

Commercial andbull; 9,179m2* Land area with development potential ( subject to council approval) ... Expressions of...

andbull; 9,179m2* Land area with development potential ( subject to council approval) andbull; Large open span warehouses in prime location overlooking the...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!