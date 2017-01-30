33°
Business

UPDATE: Bar booms as Kalbar pub reopens

Anna Hartley
| 30th Jan 2017 11:23 AM
James Baillie is the new Royal Hotel Kalbar owner along with his parents James and Donna Baillie.
James Baillie is the new Royal Hotel Kalbar owner along with his parents James and Donna Baillie.

BEER was flowing and business was booming as the Royal Kalbar Hotel opened its doors for the first time in six months.

Co-owner James Baillie said thirsty locals were lined up even before the doors opened at 10am on Saturday and the excitement continued all weekend.

"We had two people outside five minutes before we opened waiting and locals who got there just after 10am couldn't believe they weren't the first one in," he joked.

"We had boom trading. Saturday was brilliant and the bar was full all day.

"Sunday was a great day as well. Every local came out to support us."

READ MORE: Royal Hotel Kalbar to reopen tomorrow

Mr Baillie said he already had 40 bookings for the reopening of the hotels' 70-seater restaurant tomorrow.

"Meals will be available from midday and the bookings have really given us confidence," he said.

"It was great to see everyone embrace us.

"I think the pub will go back to its former glory which will be a great thing for the community."

The restaurant reopens from 12pm tomorrow with the bar open from 10am.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  food kalbar hotel qt country whatson

