Unlucky 14 for unlicensed driver on meth

A motorist caught driving unlicensed and with methamphetamine in his system had been caught on 13 previous occasions driving without a licence, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

Dwayne Andrew McKinley pleaded guilty to eight offences including two counts of driving with a court-disqualified licence and three counts of contravening a direction of police following a period of offending in April and May this year.

Police prosecutor Matthew Donnolly submitted a custodial sentence was appropriate as McKinley had 14 unlicensed driving charges on his traffic history.

The court heard McKinley would otherwise be eligible to re-apply for his licence but for the offending before the court as the previous disqualification period expired in September.

McKinley also pleaded guilty to one count each of driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Borallon on May 8, possessing dangerous drugs and driving an unregistered vehicle.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for two years and sentenced to six months imprisonment suspended for an operational period of two years.