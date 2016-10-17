30°
QT’s name and shame: This week’s drink and drug drivers

Emma Clarke
| 17th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

EVERY Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

 

A MOTORIST caught driving unlicensed and with methamphetamine in his system had been caught on 13 previous occasions driving without a licence, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

Dwayne Andrew McKinley pleaded guilty to eight offences including two counts of driving with a court-disqualified licence and three counts of contravening a direction of police following a period of offending in April and May this year.

Police prosecutor Matthew Donnolly submitted a custodial sentence was appropriate as McKinley had 14 unlicensed driving charges on his traffic history.

The court heard McKinley would otherwise be eligible to re-apply for his licence but for the offending before the court as the previous disqualification period expired in September.

McKinley also pleaded guilty to one count each of driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Borallon on May 8, possessing dangerous drugs and driving an unregistered vehicle.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for two years and sentenced to six months imprisonment suspended for an operational period of two years.

 

DAVID Wayne Cavanagh pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two counts of driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Toowoomba on July 2. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months for each count, to be served cumulatively, and fined $750.

MICHAEL Leslie Gill pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Coalfalls on July 14. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for one month and fined $250.

BYRAN Arthur McIntosh pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Bundamba on July 13. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months and fined $350.

SUZANNE Fay Mills pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Silkstone on May 16. The court heard she was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit. She also pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed and unauthorised dealing with shop goods. Mills was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months and fined $900.

JAY Robert Shaw pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Booval on August 15. He was over the no alcohol limit but not over the general alcohol limit. Shaw was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months and fined $150.

DANIEL Frans Stenstra pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Leichhardt on July 15. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months and fined $350.

SHANNON Te Amohanga pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank Plains on August 5. The defendant was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit. Te Amohanga was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months and fined $600.

CAMERON Ian Wheeler pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Boonah on July 30. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months and fined $350.

JAMES Raymond Gee pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Boonah on August 23. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for two years and sentenced to 15 months probation.

PAUL Fonua Thompson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at One Mile on April 23. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for nine months and fined $850.

PETER Anthony Neumann pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Springfield on September 10. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for nine months and fined $850.

ALLAN Walter Lloyd Pearce pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to riding a bicycle while under the influence at Booval on September 3. He was fined $850.

NAOMI Erica Angell pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Booval on September 3. She was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. Angell was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for one month and fined $500.

DARRELL Graham Crispin pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Emerald on July 17. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for one month and fined $900.

