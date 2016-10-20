Union costs builder $100,000 a day with unlawful actions

VISION: An artist impression inside the new look $400m Sunshine Plaza, currently struck by union work stoppages.

BUILDING giant Lendlease Group is losing up to $100,000 a day as union subcontractors refuse to work at six major Queensland sites, including two on the Sunshine Coast and one outside of Ipswich.

The CFMEU workers, about 450 in all, have undertaken illegal industrial action almost every day for three weeks, despite a Fair Work Commission order to stop.

Earlier this month, Fair Work ordered workers to cease taking industrial action, an order that would remain in place until the end of the year.

The Courier-Mail reports that the Sunshine Coast University Hospital Project and Sunshine Plaza redevelopment project are both affected by the union action, as is the Growler Airborne Attack Facility project at Amberley.



NEW ARRIVAL: The EA-18G Growler aircraft – a specialised version of the Super Hornet – will be based at Amberley as part of a $1.5 billion investment in the base. Contributed

A Lendlease spokeswoman told News Corp that while its sites have remained open during the industrial action, it "must now consider all options".

Lendlease is currently negotiating with the union on an enterprise bargaining agreement, after the deal expired in March.

Work on the $400 million expansion of the Sunshine Plaza shopping complex ground to a halt last week.

It is unclear how the work stoppages will affect the timing of the projects' delivery.

The Sunshine Coast University Hospital is due to be finished in mid-November this year.