Unemployment rising in Ipswich

Jobseekers are struggling to find work in Ipswich with the latest figures showing the unemployment rate is continuing to climb.

In September ABS Labour Force figures listed the unemployment rate as 7.7%. This month that figure is 8.4%.

The LNP State Opposition claims 100 jobs have been lost from the region in the past month while 2000 have disappeared since March.

The Queensland Labor Government has offered incentives to businesses to employ more apprentices and this financial year any Queensland business with apprentices or trainees will be able to claim rebates, but Ipswich isn't included in the Regional Employment Package.