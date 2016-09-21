21°
UGLY Laidley bartender pulls funds for Leukaemia foundation

Ali Kuchel
| 21st Sep 2016 4:36 PM
Queensland National bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the year competition.
Queensland National bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the year competition.

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

No, she's not repulsive in fact, she's quite the opposite.

Jamie is Understanding, Generous, Likeable, You, (UGLY) and with the support of the Queensland National hotel and the Laidley community, she raised more than $15,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation as part of the UGLY bartender of the year competition.

She was the second highest fundraiser in the state, behind Gold Coast's Paolo Gabrielloni at Edgewater Dining.

"I thought it would be good to do something for the community," Jamie said.

"Everyone was amazing, people would read our shirts, ask us questions and donate us money."

It was the first time the Laidley pub had gotten involved with the competition and a first for Jamie.

"It was just a fun competition, I had a good group of girls that helped me and my team was always behind me, we just all came close and worked together," Jamie said.

This year, UGLY bartenders raised more than $472,700 for the Leukaemia Foundation, which will go towards free accommodation for rural and regional blood cancer patients undergoing treatment in Brisbane.

Every $80 raised helps to support one night if free accommodation for the patients.

For the past seven years, Jamie has been behind the bar of the QN hotel and was one of 322 bartenders across the state who took part in the fundraising competition.

Jamie's fundraising too place over a six-week period, where she held multiple bake sales, a bikini car wash and a bowls day.

One of her regular customers even shaved his head for the charity.

"When I first started, I set a goal of $5000, and thought I'd be happy to make that," Jamie said.

"Because in a small community, people don't just have money to throw away, so I thought any little donations would help."

Leukaemia Foundation's community fundraising officer for Ipswich and south west Brisbane corridor Pat Hooper said she was impressed with Jamie's dedication.

"I'm very proud of Jamie's achievements," Pat said.

