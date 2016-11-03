29°
News

Shooting horror: Two women dead, 79-year-old man critical

Owen Jacques
Eliza Wheeler
Jordan Philp
, and | 3rd Nov 2016 8:34 AM Updated: 10:20 AM

Two dogs impounded after a shooting at a home on River Heads Rd, Booral after a domestic-related shooting left two women dead and one man in a critical condition
Two dogs impounded after a shooting at a home on River Heads Rd, Booral after a domestic-related shooting left two women dead and one man in a critical condition Eliza Wheeler

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHAT WE KNOW

  • Two women aged 50 and 68 killed in "domestic-related shooting" at Fraser Coast.
     
  • A man, 79, remains in a critical condition
     
  • Police have seized a gun from the Booral property
     
  • Unconfirmed reports suggest victims were wife and daughter.

 

LATEST:

THURSDAY morning's triple shooting won't just affect the Booral community, but the entire region says Fraser Coast councillor Darren Everard.

Police have confirmed two women, aged 50 and 68, are dead following an apparent murder-suicide attempt.

A 79-year-old man remains in critical condition.

A rescue helicopter is now on the way to Hervey Bay Hospital to transfer him.

RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter landed at the scene between 7.15am and 7.30am to deliver critical care doctors, a nurse and a flight paramedic.

The Division 7 councillor said it won't just be the constituents in his division that will feel the heartache of the shootings. 

"This will rock the whole Fraser Coast community," Cr Everard.

"Tragedies like this make everyone think about their situations.

"The Booral community is a pretty tight knit community, it's a shock and it's just very tragic."

 

 

EARLIER 9.40AM:

BOORAL Community Association former president Derek Lawton was stunned by the triple shooting.

Mr Lawton said he had lived in the area for nine years and 'nothing ever happened'.

He said Booral was a haven for people, including retirees, who wanted to 'get away from it all'.

"This is the quietest place that you could live,'' he said.

"It's where you come to leave everything behind.

"There is no noise except for the sound of a lawn mower and the birds.''

"Basically nothing happens here.''

"It's just a lovely area.''

But with no public transport, he said anyone suffering from mental health issues would also have very little access to services such as counselling.

He said because it was mainly acreage, many people would only know their closest neighbours.

"A lot of people out here live very private lives,'' he said.

EARLIER 9.04AM

TWO women are dead and one man is in a critical condition after a horror "domestic-related" shooting on Queensland's Fraser Coast.

The women were aged 50 and 68.

A 79-year-old man remains in critical condition.

A rescue helicopter is now on the way to Hervey Bay Hospital to transfer him.

 

 

 

MORE: Booral triple shooting shock to peaceful community

 

Police are on the scene of a domestic shooting in Booral.
Police are on the scene of a domestic shooting in Booral. Eliza Wheeler

 

Police are reporting that no others were involved and that a firearm was found at the River Heads Rd property.

Seven News is reporting the incident may have been a murder-suicide attempt.

Police have now launched a forensic examination of the property.
 

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

More to come...

Police are on the scene of a domestic shooting in River Heads.
Police are on the scene of a domestic shooting in River Heads. Eliza Wheeler

 

EARLIER:

THREE people are in a critical condition following a "domestic-related shooting" in the Fraser Coast suburb of Booral.

Nine News is reporting unconfirmed reports that a 79-year-old man has phoned police to say he had shot his wife and two children.

Queensland Police have confirmed that three people are in a critical condition, and at least two of those have been rushed to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The ages, sex of those affected was also not released.

Queensland Police Service earlier confirmed officers are responding to a call after reports a firearm was discharged on River Heads Rd in Booral.

Police took the calls around 6.40am and are yet to confirm the reports.

A police spokesman said there was no further information.

 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  crime editors picks queensland police service

Shooting horror: Two women dead, 79-year-old man critical

Shooting horror: Two women dead, 79-year-old man critical

TWO women are dead and one man is in a critical condition after a horror "domestic-related" shooting on Queensland's Fraser Coast.

Ipswich councillor fined for barking dog

drop07a: Cr Andrew Antoniolli with Delilah at the new Ipswich City Council After Hours Animal Drop Off Pens on Hooper Street.Photo: Rob Williams SE0710WK

Andrew Antoniolli's household dog barked for 90 minutes non-stop

Driver cut from vehicle after early morning crash

A bushwalker has been taken to hospital suffering from exhaustion.

The motorist was also treated for neck and chest pain

Police use dashcam footage to track bag snatcher

Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

Offender's car caught on camera during failed bag snatch

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Special school students in fine voice

Students at Claremont Special School practice for Music: Count us In, where children across the country sing the same song, on the same day, at the same time.

Kids embrace national sing-along today.

Creativity was Beck's cure-all for boredom

ON THE RISE: Talented Queensland musician Sahara Beck is this week's featured artist.

VIDEO: Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Sahara Beck

Five reasons why Ipswich Cup is better than Melbourne Cup

Ipswich Cup 2016.

There are plenty of ways our region’s biggest race day stacks up

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

MARKETER turned actor feels lucky to land two very different roles on our screens this year.

  • TV

  • 3rd Nov 2016 11:00 AM

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh Thomas, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay, Thomas Ward and Hannah Gadsby star in the fourth season of the TV series Please Like Me.

FUNNY man continues to find success with homegrown comedy.

Mariah Carey would've had $50m in pre-nup

The 100-page document was never signed

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

Harry Styles records video message for terminally ill fan

What's on the big screen this week

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge makes its local debut.

PRICE REDUCED, BRING INTEREST, OWNERS MOTIVATED!

15 Stapylton Street, Warrill View 4307

House 6 2 5 OFFERS FROM...

STYLISH, SPACIOUS AND TICKS ALL THE BOXES! MAKE NO MISTAKES, OWNERS ARE RELOCATING - THIS WILL BE SOLD! Located at Warrill View just 8 minutes to Harrisville...

BETTER THAN BUILDING

10 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $369,000...

If you are planning for something special yet not wanting to embark upon the "build" process, think no more. In Sovereign Pocket, one of Ipswich's most progressive...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

BRING YOUR BOAT AND CARAVAN OR BUILD YOUR DREAM SHED!

95 Currajong Place, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $340,000

This stunning four bedroom plus study family home has been designed with the modern family in mind. It has the mandatory four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two air...

19 ACRES, 2 STOREY BRICK HOME-MUST BE SOLD!

212 Roadvale Road, Roadvale 4310

3 2 4 $500,000

Looking for a lifestyle change? Then look no further! Properties like this are hard to come by and don't last long either. Located at Roadvale just 10 minutes...

LAST CALL!!! ONLY ONE LEFT - DON&#39;T MISS OUT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 $299,000...

IDEAL SET AND FORGET INVESTMENT Enjoy comfort, style, privacy and convenience, all within an easy walk of the Booval Train Station and Booval Fair shopping...

The Perfect Starter, Downsizer or Investment Home!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE WITH 6.5% RETURN- YOU WON&#39;T BUY BETTER!

45/1A Joyce Street, East Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 ONLY $209,000

This beautifully presented and highly sought after two storey townhouse in ever popular East Ipswich is a quick walk to East Ipswich Train Station, medical...

Words and Photographs Can Not Do this Home Justice!!!

82 Sarah Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $359,000

This picture perfect four year old family home is possibly the best presented & most feature packed home that I have ever offered for sale under $360,000 in my 18...

OVERSIZED FOUR BEDDER PLUS STUDY ON ELEVATED 803M2 BLOCK!

15 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

If you are tired at looking at small homes on even smaller blocks then do not despair. This 8 year old family home is a genuine four large built-in bedroom plus...

Imagine living in the Whitsunday rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Hot property: Renters battle for CBD homes

26 Moffatt St, Ipswich Qld3 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage $300 a weekListed October 19

One agent had 24 people inspecting one property at Coalfalls.

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!