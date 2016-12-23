30°
News

Two hurt in separate lawn mower accidents

Greg Osborn
| 23rd Dec 2016 2:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Two men are recovering in hospital after separate lawn mower accidents less than 10 hours apart.

At 10am this morning Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a private residence at Brassall.

Paramedics attending the scene treated a man in his 40s for a hand injury.

He was later taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The second incident occurred at Blenheim at about 7pm last night.

Here a man in his 20s was also treated for a hand injury before being transported to hospital in a stable condition.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich lawn mower qas

9 people who inspired Ipswich in 2016

9 people who inspired Ipswich in 2016

SEE what a teen entrepreneur, cult survivor and geek have in common

CARJACK TERROR: Offender to spend Christmas in jail

The badly damaged vehicle involved in the incident was recovered from Rosewood earlier this morning.

Accused's bail application refused on the grounds of public safety

Justices debate dismissing murderer's appeal

Lockyer Valley murderer's appeal dismissed

Father of six identified as victim of Lake Somerset drowning

Alan Solomon

The man got into difficulty in strong winds on Wednesday night

Local Partners

Ten new citizens from eight nations welcomed

New Zealander reveals his five-year quest to become an Aussie

New Mormon church to uplift the lives of all

SPIRITUAL UPLIFT: The public and Mormon church members flocked to the public open day of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Augustine Heights.

Open day showcases awe inspiring building and community benefits

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Enjoy a live band from our Gig Guide for a great night out.

The latest from the city's live musice scene

See the year out with a bang

NO SHOW: Warwick missed out on fireworks at New Year and Australia Day celebrations.

Free children’s rides, live music and a fireworks finale

Things to do this weekend

LIGHT UP: Hit the streets with your QT and check out all the fantastic Christmas light displays every night.

Things to do around Ipswich

MOVIE REVIEW: Why Him? will have you asking why this?

MOVIE REVIEW: Why Him? will have you asking why this?

THE only bearable moments are thanks to a very talented cast.

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Ryan Gosling has revealed he and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray and his brothers are creating a Caddyshack bar

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Zayn Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid

Coast couple wins $60,000 on Sunrise Cash Cow

WINNER: Caloundra's Lynda Pentland won $60,000 this morning on Sunrise's Cash Cow.

Christmas just got a whole lot better for one lucky couple

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Seven is fighting to keep the names of two women accused of having affairs with Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner out of the public eye.

Channel 7 has lawyered up to protect identities of those involved

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

17 HA + LGE HOME- RENOVATE AND REAP THE REWARDS

1850 Ipswich-Boonah Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 2 5 $669,000 Neg.

Are you looking for an acreage lifestyle property with potential to renovate and add value? If the answer is yes, then you must consider this! The current...

Central To The Tourism Centre Of The Somerset Shire At Esk

93 Ipswich Street, Esk 4312

Commercial andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained ... Auction Ray White...

andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...

Eastern Heights Investment 7.57% Return

1&2/35 Blackstone Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Investor alert!! Wanting to get into the market with a great investment well this one will give you just that. These flats are giving you a 7.57% return on the...

PERFECTLY PRESENTED!!!

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

COUNTRY LIVING WITH CITY CONVIENENCE

15 Redgum Court, Dugandan 4310

Residential Land 0 0 $140,000

Situated in the beautiful scenic rim and surrounded by the picturesque mountains of Boonah sits this lovely 1142m2 block of land just waiting for you to build your...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 3 $412,500

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

Super Tidy, Along with Great Location

27 Rex Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 2 1 2 $279,000...

This is what most buyers are looking for great location and quality two things that are hard to find in properties priced under the $300,000 mark and this is no...

REDUCED $26,000

8 Miskin Way, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $489,000...

This Stunning x-display home has been reduced by a whopping $26,00. This beautiful property is situated in a dress circle location in the popular Deebing Heights...

Quaint Cottage on 50 Acre&#39;s

91 Krugers Road, Coleyville 4307

House 2 1 6 $485,000

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 2 minutes, it's the perfect “Country Retreat” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 15 minutes away and...

Residents: 'You can't tell us what to do with our land'

Ebenezer resident Ron Turner talks about the heavy haulage route planned for the area.

Locals worry roads will be 'dangerous thanks to quarry haulage route

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

City a top property performer

IN DEMAND: This character home near Limestone Park, along Warwick Rd, just sold for $260,000.

House sales steadily rising

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!