Two hurt in separate lawn mower accidents

Two men are recovering in hospital after separate lawn mower accidents less than 10 hours apart.

At 10am this morning Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a private residence at Brassall.

Paramedics attending the scene treated a man in his 40s for a hand injury.

He was later taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The second incident occurred at Blenheim at about 7pm last night.

Here a man in his 20s was also treated for a hand injury before being transported to hospital in a stable condition.