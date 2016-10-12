24°
News

Two-piece hopping to action with a new EP

12th Oct 2016 4:26 PM
GRASS ROOTS: Singer-guitarist Roo Corrinne and drummer Dean Hamilton have formed the band Roo.
GRASS ROOTS: Singer-guitarist Roo Corrinne and drummer Dean Hamilton have formed the band Roo. Alex Wright

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EMERGE'S Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with local Two-Piece 'ROO' for a chat about music, martial arts and everything in between...

Note: R=Roo Corrinne (Songwriter/Lead Vocalist/Guitarist) D=Dean Hamilton (Drummer/Vocalist)

When did you first start playing music?

R: I've been playing music in one form or another for my entire life. D: I have a photo of me playing a toy drum set at the age of three.

What first influenced you into making music?

R: I've always been surrounded by great music and loved performing in school orchestras and choirs when I was a child. In high school I won a talent competition for performing 'What's Up' by 4 Non Blondes and 'Mercedes Benz' by Janis Joplin.

D: My Father took me to his brass band practice when I was six and a man named Alec Chivers encouraged me to start playing Cornet.

When did ROO as a band first form?

R: Dean and I have been playing music together in one form or another for thirteen years, but ROO in its' current format was formed in 2015 when we decided to record 'LOVE ROO XO'. We played our first show in January this year.

Earlier this year you released your second Album 'LOVE YOU II' as well as a live EP 'ROO: LIVE WITH LOVE', do you have any more upcoming release plans?

R: We are in the pre-production stages for an EP 'Bansidhe' which we plan to release next year. 'Bansidhe' will take a different direction to our other releases and we're really excited to get to work.

Who are some of your influences?

R: Janis Joplin, Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Big Mama Thornton, Missy Elliott, Tchaikovsky & Melanie to name a few.

D: Jimmy Chamberlain from Smashing Pumpkins and heaps of Jazz and Funk players have influenced my playing style.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  emerge music series, entertainment, usq, whatson

Home birth: "It was scary, there was a lot of screaming"

Home birth: "It was scary, there was a lot of screaming"

HALF an hour after arriving home from work Toby Buhse, 20, delivered his baby daughter on his lounge room floor.

Two-piece hopping to action with a new EP

GRASS ROOTS: Singer-guitarist Roo Corrinne and drummer Dean Hamilton have formed the band Roo.

Roo is this week's guest on USQ's music series, Emerge.

Ipswich triathlete's best finish on world stage

Ipswich triathlete Bec Ungermann is chasing more success after successfully representing Australia at the world long championships in the United States.

Bec endures extreme conditions

Cashew the Koala to be released back into the wild

HIGH AND DRY: Koala catcher Peter Luker removes Cashew from inside the showroom of Choices Flooring in the Top of Town.

Clean bill of health for our favourite furry felon

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Two-piece hopping to action with a new EP

GRASS ROOTS: Singer-guitarist Roo Corrinne and drummer Dean Hamilton have formed the band Roo.

Roo is this week's guest on USQ's music series, Emerge.

Latest deals and offers

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart has received his knighthood.

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit for Cathriona White

Doctor Who gets Mr. Men makeover

Series of Mr. Men books based on the 12 Time Lords in 'Doctor Who'

Khloe Kardashian: Kim isn't doing that well after robbery

Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe says Kim is still "not doing that well" after being robbed

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

OWNERS PURCHASED ELSEWHERE

35 Balmoral Grove, Karalee 4306

House 4 2 6 Offers From...

GENTLY SLOPING 4982SQM WITH PICTURESQUE TRANQUIL ASPECT FOUR SEPARATE AND SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS MASSIVE 12 X 8M SHED + 6 X 8M AWNING WITH AUTOMATIC 4M HIGH...

TWO YEAR OLD SPLIT LEVEL TREASURE - READY AND WAITING FOR YOU!

5 Sovereign Close, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This near new family home is NOT your run of the mill cookie cutter style four bedroom brick. This home actually has some style and flair! The split level design...

NEAR NEW &amp; TRULY IMMACULATE - THIS IS SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL!

34 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $259,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented on both the outside and the inside. The home is truly immaculate! The home is only three years...

Views with a Country Lifestyle

258 East Egypt Road, Mount Whitestone 4347

Residential Land 0 0 $475,000...

This is the ideal starter block or the perfect country escape located approximately 15 minutes from Gatton, 40 minutes to Toowoomba, 60 minutes to Ipswich and 90...

BETTER THAN BUILDING

10 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $369,000...

If you are planning for something special yet not wanting to embark upon the "build" process, think no more. In Sovereign Pocket, one of Ipswich's most progressive...

Spacious Hi Set

236 Whitehill Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $249,000

This is your chance to break the rental cycle and get yourself into the property market or maybe you can add another great property to your growing property...

Great Family Home on Rare 1/4 Acre Block

4 Aramac Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This amazing very neat and well-presented home is situated in one of the Ipswich City's most popular suburbs. The area is still growing and is becoming very...

OWNERS ARE MOTIVATED..FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE!

30 Redhill Road, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 6 $479,000...

Just a few minutes drive from the township of Harrisville is this modern 4 bed home sitting comfortably on one acre. With the serenity from the front veranda...

BRING OFFERS-FAMILY HOME, 1/2 ACRE, SHED, PERFECT LOCATION!

31 North Street, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 4 $389,000...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR...OWNERS WANT IT SOLD! Proudly introducing this well-presented property located on one of the highest points in Harrisville. Ideally sitting...

CUTE AND SPACIOUS ONLY $319,000NEG

8 Gumnut Grove, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 3 $319,000neg.

Brick/tile with fenced yard and very private. Other features include – 2 living areas Lounge has ceiling fan and air con. Main bedroom has en-suite, ceiling...

Multi-million dollar revamp to change Boonah's iconic look

CHANGE IS COMING: Scenic Rim Regional Council on Boonah's main street, which will be revamped as part of a major council project.

The total revamp cost is expected to reach $3,575,500

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New major shopping complex pitch: 'Yamanto Town Centre'

Artist's impression of the proposed Yamanto Town Centre

An application has been lodged to expand the existing Woolworths.

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

The importance of the L-word when building or buying

WoodLinks Development Manager Sam Burgess says location should be at the top of the checklist when building or buying a home.

IT’S the L-word all property agents seem to love.