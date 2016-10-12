Two-piece hopping to action with a new EP

EMERGE'S Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with local Two-Piece 'ROO' for a chat about music, martial arts and everything in between...

Note: R=Roo Corrinne (Songwriter/Lead Vocalist/Guitarist) D=Dean Hamilton (Drummer/Vocalist)

When did you first start playing music?

R: I've been playing music in one form or another for my entire life. D: I have a photo of me playing a toy drum set at the age of three.

What first influenced you into making music?

R: I've always been surrounded by great music and loved performing in school orchestras and choirs when I was a child. In high school I won a talent competition for performing 'What's Up' by 4 Non Blondes and 'Mercedes Benz' by Janis Joplin.

D: My Father took me to his brass band practice when I was six and a man named Alec Chivers encouraged me to start playing Cornet.

When did ROO as a band first form?

R: Dean and I have been playing music together in one form or another for thirteen years, but ROO in its' current format was formed in 2015 when we decided to record 'LOVE ROO XO'. We played our first show in January this year.

Earlier this year you released your second Album 'LOVE YOU II' as well as a live EP 'ROO: LIVE WITH LOVE', do you have any more upcoming release plans?

R: We are in the pre-production stages for an EP 'Bansidhe' which we plan to release next year. 'Bansidhe' will take a different direction to our other releases and we're really excited to get to work.

Who are some of your influences?

R: Janis Joplin, Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Big Mama Thornton, Missy Elliott, Tchaikovsky & Melanie to name a few.

D: Jimmy Chamberlain from Smashing Pumpkins and heaps of Jazz and Funk players have influenced my playing style.