Two women are recovering in hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Camira this morning.

Police report the collision near the intersection of Old Logan Rd and Alice St occurred just before 10am.

Two female patients, one believed to be in her 20s and the other in her 60s, were assessed at the scene.

Paramedics treated one patient for chest pain and the other for a pelvic injury.

Both were later transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.