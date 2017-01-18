Four hurt in separate crashes at Haigslea and Muirlea

Two people are recovering in hospital after a crash into a guard rail at Haigslea late last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service report that the single vehicle collision occurred at about 11.40pm.

Paramedics attending the scene on the Warrego Highway assessed two patients with minor injuries.

Both were later taken to Ipswich Hospital with in a stable condition.

Emergency services were also called to an earlier crash at Muirlea yesterday afternoon.

The single vehicle collision occurred at about 2.43pm on Kholo Rd and Blackwall Rd.

Two patients were assessed at the scene and later taken to Ipswich Hospital with non life threatening injuries.