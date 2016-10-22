Two Good Guys staff taken to hospital over toxic smell

TWO employees from The Good Guys at Booval have been taken to hospital and eight others treated on scene following a toxic smell in the store.

Queensland Ambulance acting senior operations supervisor Jamie Woods said crews services arrived at the Brisbane Rd premises at 10.50am where they evacuated the store.

"We treated 10 people who were suffering from chest tightness, dizziness and nausea," he said.

"Out of those 10 patients, two males were transported to the Ipswich Hospital."

No customers were injured or suffering from symptoms following the incident.

It is unclear if the store will reopen.