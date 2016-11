TWO separate crashes within minutes of each other saw police rush to Redbank Plains.

A QPS media spokesperson said one car spun out of control and crashed into a ditch at Henty Drive, Redbank Plains last night just before 7pm.

Then, at 7.02pm a two vehicle collision on Moreton Avenue saw a car crash into a fence at Westminster Warriors Soccer Club - just two kilometres away.

No injuries were reported at either crash.