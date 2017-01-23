Cops punched, cut during violent arrest of alleged car thief

Police have charged a man and a woman following an alleged evade and assault police incident in Ipswich overnight.

At 10pm a vehicle which had allegedly been stolen from Deagon on January 17 evaded police on Alice St in Goodna.

Polair police tracked the vehicle onto the Centenary Motorway at Springfield where it allegedly drove dangerously, crossing onto the wrong side of the road.

At 10:45pm the vehicle was driven into the car park of a fast food restaurant at a shopping centre on Main St in Springfield Lakes, where the occupants abandoned the vehicle and allegedly attempted to steal another vehicle, assaulting the owner.

As this occurred officers arrived at the scene and took the pair into custody.

During the arrest it will be alleged the man assaulted two police officers, punching a female officer in the face and violently resisting arrest by a male officer.

Police investigating whether the pair accused of injuring two officers after a wild pursuit were involved in an armed robbery. #9News pic.twitter.com/zx8GI8i2Cn — Nine News Brisbane (@9NewsBrisbane) January 22, 2017

A female Constable was transported to Ipswich Hospital for treatment of a suspected fractured cheek bone.

A male Senior Constable was transported to St Andrews Hospital for treatment of a shoulder injury and a cut to his face.

No members of the public were physically injured during the incident.

A 25-year-old Belmont man has been charged with two counts of serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery with violence, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault police.

A 22-year-old Ipswich woman has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery with violence, possessing dangerous drugs and failing to dispose of a syringe.

Both are due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.