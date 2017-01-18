COMMENT: Truth could bite you one day

IGNORANCE is bliss, so they say, at least up until that point where it slaps you in the face, or perhaps sneaks up on you from the depths and gnaws on your upper thigh.

Humans have a funny relationship with sharks, because although the chances of being attacked by one are very small, our sense of horror at being eaten alive tends to magnify the threat.

There is certainly no harm in being aware of the presence of sharks if you're thinking of going swimming or boating, and we support Cr Paul Tully in promoting the message (see today's p7 story).

Before we get all worked up, however, I think it is important to point out that direct bull shark contact with people in our parts of the major rivers is rare.

While sharks are regularly caught, they are almost always less than 1.5m long, which the experts have told us is due to the upstream stretches being used as a nursery by the big females, which do cruise up the Brisbane River for short periods to drop off the pups.

Bull sharks also hide in deep holes in the river during the day, mostly putting them out of contact with daytime swimmers. Dusk and dawn might be a different story.

I think it's reasonable to say that if you're a regular river swimmer or skier, it's a case of being aware, but not fearful.