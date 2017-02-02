37°
News

Trump blasts Turnbull: 'This is the worst call I've made'

Charis Chang news.com.au | 2nd Feb 2017 11:47 AM
Donald Trump is reported to have hung up on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull about halfway through their hour-long conversation.
Donald Trump is reported to have hung up on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull about halfway through their hour-long conversation. Evan Vucci

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DONALD Trump reportedly blasted Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during their conversation on the weekend, saying "this was the worst call by far".

The US President was apparently angry about having to honour the refugee deal with Australia and blew up at Mr Turnbull over the agreement.

According to The Washington Post, what should have been a pleasant hour-long call was ended after 25 minutes when Mr Trump abruptly hung up on the PM.

"This is the worst deal ever," Mr Trump reportedly said about the refugee deal, complaining that he was "going to get killed" politically. He also accused Australia of seeking to export the "next Boston bombers".

In a conversation that was characterised as "hostile and charged", Mr Trump also apparently told the PM he had spoken with four other world leaders that day, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, and "this was the worst call by far".

Mr Trump also indulged in discussion about his election win and the size of his inauguration crowd, before ending the call when Mr Turnbull suggested discuss the conflict in Syria and other foreign issues.

The US President appears to have taken a similar tone with other world leaders, even threatening to send US troops to Mexico to stop "bad hombres down there".

When asked about the call during a press conference this morning, Mr Turnbull said he was not going to comment on the conversation.

"I'm not going to comment on a conversation between myself and the President of the United States, other than what we have said publicly," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"You can surely understand the reasons for that ... it's better that these things, these conversations are conducted candidly, frankly, privately."

He said Australia's relationship with the US was "very strong".

"The fact we received the assurance that we did, the fact that it was confirmed, the very extensive engagement we have with the administration underlines the closeness of the alliance," he said.

"Australians know me very well - I stand up for Australia in every forum - public or private."

After the call, Mr Turnbull told media that Mr Trump had agreed to honour the deal struck with former president Barack Obama for the US to take refugees from Nauru and Manus Island.

But since then, there has been confusion over whether Mr Trump actually intends to do this.

This morning, the White House confirmed in a written statement to the ABC that the US President was "still considering" whether to take refugees from Australia.

It came after a White House source told the ABC Mr Trump hadn't decided whether to honour the agreement, just hours after White House spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed the deal in a press conference.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was told by US President Donald Trump, this was "the worst call" he had to make.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was told by US President Donald Trump, this was "the worst call" he had to make. Allan Reinikka ROK260516aturnbul

Mr Turnbull continued to express confidence in the agreement yesterday and pointed to the statement made by Mr Trump's spokesman and his own conversation with the President.

"As you've heard from the President's own spokesman this morning, the Trump administration has committed to progress with the arrangements to honour the deal … and that was the assurance the President gave me when we spoke on the weekend," Mr Turnbull told the National Press Club.

But the ABC is reporting it has now obtained a written statement from the White House that says: "The President is still considering whether or not he will move forward with this deal at this time."

The twists don't stop there. Shortly afterwards, the ABC reportedly received a statement from the State Department that the Trump administration would honour the deal to accept some refugees.

When asked about the reports, Mr Turnbull said today he could only say what he had said before.

"I received the assurance that I did from the President himself," he said.

"That assurance was confirmed by the President's spokesman in the briefing room of the White House. Our respective officials, are continuing to work on the implementation of the arrangements."

News.com.au has contacted the White House for comment.

It is an awkward development for the Prime Minister, with The Australian also reporting yesterday that the Trump administration was "not happy" about honouring the deal, which was negotiated with former president Barack Obama.

It was thought that taking the refugees would send a conflicting message in light of Mr Trump's executive order that placed a temporary ban on refugees being admitted to the US, along with other strict US border measures targeting seven countries including Iran, Iraq and Syria.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  donald trump editors picks malcolm turnbull

Network down: Why phones have suddenly stopped working

Network down: Why phones have suddenly stopped working

Customers across Australia complain of call and text difficulties

Channel 7 supports House Rules twins after dad's death

House Rules twins Luke (left) and Cody Cook with their dad Steve Cook.

Police confirm sudden death of House Rules' Luke and Cody dad

INTERACTIVE MAP: Where snakes are biting in Ipswich

Map of some reported snake bites in Ipswich during 2016.

Sharp rise in reports of snake bites

Ipswich region expected to push 40 degrees today

The Bureau of Meteorology says there is a 60% chance temperatures will be hotter than the February averages.

It's been a hot introduction to February for residents

Local Partners

Business owners refusing to serve wagging school kids

STUDENTS wagging school will no longer be able to buy food and energy drinks with businesses now refusing to serve them.

Gatton family claims game show success

SHOW SUCCESS: Celebrating their three-night run on television game show Family Feud are (from left) Phil Harm, Lisa Harm, Jo Maher and Lester Maher from Gatton.

A Gatton family walked away with more than $11,000

'Secret' model train collection set to be made public

RARE FIND: Workshops Railway Museum senior curator Dr Geraldine Mate shows off the collection of model trains donated to the Workshops.

An 11,000-piece collection, worth millions, in good hands

REVEALED: Booval night market set to reopen

FAMILY FOCUS: Booval Family Fair Twilight Market will reopen on February 4 to replace the Oz Night Market.

Oz Night Market replaced by new event which will debut this weekend

Ladies, guess who's coming to Ipswich?

LADIES ONLY: The guys from Aussie Thunder will perform at Brothers Leagues Club in February.

Brisbane’s hottest male strip show is coming to town.

Channel 7 supports House Rules twins after dad's death

UPDATE: Channel 7 has extended its support to twins Luke and Cody Cook, and their family, as they come to terms with their dad's sudden death.

The TV twist you won't see coming

Mandy Moore stars in the TV series This Is Us.

MANDY Moore takes Aussie viewers inside the hit drama This Is Us.

Roller-strollers to make a comeback

The70's band will be touring Australia in June/July. Photo Contributed

See the original boy band of the 1970's this July

I'm A Celeb: ‘She’s walking around with no clothes on’

Tziporah Malkah, formerly Kate Fischer, is a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Girls turn on Tziporah: ‘We don’t want to see it’

Lord of the Rings cast reunion is adorable

Don’t you hate it when your dinner is interrupted by a Cave Troll?!

The fellowship (partially) reunite!

Cultures collide: Simon and Alene's TV wedding

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

Ipswich man Simon McQuillan meets Sydney nurse at the altar

Sky News and Foxtel launch road trip to the regions

Sky News' David Speers, Kieran Gilbert and Paul Murray are hitting the regions with Foxtel.

Do you think mainstream TV doesn’t care for the regions?

CLASSIC CHARACTER HOME ON 809SQM – Walk To Rail

25 Creek Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Situated on 809sqm and boasting the full “wish list” of non-negotiables when searching for a property. Limited edition classic Queenslander with breezy front...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $352,000

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

OWNERS PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $499,000

MULTIPLE FEATURES THAT MUST BE SEEN SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE...

FEATURE PACKED AND READY TO GO!

10 Ivor Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 $249,000

What a great find! With a convenient location and a list of features, this value packed home is what you've been waiting for. - Our long term owner is moving on...

Big Family Home

29 Hibiscus Street, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This home has it all. Built in the late 1970's, this double story brick home is designed for family living. As you enter into the foyer on the ground level, you...

OH SO CONVENIENT

5/63 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $223,500

Go sell the car I’m so close to everything you won’t need one but there is a lockup garage with this unit if needed. If it’s a low maintenance brick situated a...

ELEVATED STREET &amp; HIGH DEMAND LOCATION

25 Yew Street, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 1 $329,000

HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPS & RETAIL CONVENIENCES HANDY TO RESPECTED NEW SCHOOLS IPSWICH UNI CAMPUS & DAYCARE FACILITIES Situated on an elevated...

WALK TO RAIL &amp; BUS

19 River Road, Dinmore 4303

House 3 1 1 $212,000

This early 1900's workers cottage with traditional bull nose front verandah, tongue and groove walls is so very close to public transport with only a 300mt walk to...

PERFECTION WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $336,000

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

REVEALED: The Ipswich suburbs attracting young families

LOVING SPRINGFIELD: Melanie and Michael Zambelli with Cassandra, 5, Serena, 11 months and Ethan, 2.

'Baby boom' ranks city's east third in state for births

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!