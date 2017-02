COUNTRY-FRIED: Should listening to Kenny Rogers be grounds for being kicked out of the country? One QT reader believes so.

I READ in the QT world news pages the other day that Donald Trump plans to deport a heap of people.

Could he please start with my neighbour?

He's a miserable old sod, never tidies his yard and listens to Kenny Rogers very loudly on weekends.

I think anyone who likes Coward Of The County is reason enough to give them the boot.

How about it Donald?

NAME SUPPLIED

Address Supplied