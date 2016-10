AUTHORITIES faced a tricky clean-up after a truck carrying glass was involved in a crash this morning.

Police say two trucks collided nose to tail on the Warrego Hwy at Marburg about 7.41am.

The crash left glass smashed over the road, and one of the west-bound lanes had to be closed while Brisbane Traffic Management co-ordinated the clean-up.

No injuries were reported.

The highway was reopened about 9am.