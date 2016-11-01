Truck rollover shuts down major highway

THE Brisbane Valley Highway has been partially closed throughout the morning due to a truck rollover.

Police say a refigerated truck crashed and rolled a few kilometres south of Toogoolawah about 2am.

The driver was not injured, but the crash blocked one lane of the highway and police have been on scene conducting traffic control.

Crews have spent the morning unloading the truck.

Police say a recovery team arrived mid-morning to begin the process of moving the truck, however the highway is expected to remain partially closed for the next few hours.