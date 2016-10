A B-DOUBLE driver was treated for bruising and shock in a crash which could have left him in a much worse condition.

His truck, which was Brisbane-bound, rolled over on the Cunningham Hwy just before Stevens Rd at about 3.40am this morning.

Fire crews and police attended the crash, which resulted in no serious injuries for the driver.

The truck was righted and put back on its wheels just before 9am with police warning drivers that there may be delays on the highway while it is being moved.