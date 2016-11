RIVERVIEW residents are in for a dark evening with power out at 46 homes.

A truck crashed into a power pole around lunchtime.

The crash brought the pole on Diamond St tumbling down and knocked out connections for about 140 properties.

Energex crews have been working since the incident to restore the power but those left could be waiting until 10pm tonight.

A spokesperson for Energex said the timeframe depended on the level of damage to the equipment.