Truck funeral procession to be held for Lowood driver

A TRUCK driver who was killed at Drewvale on January 10 will be farewelled with a funeral procession tomorrow.

A fleet of show trucks will follow a truck carrying Dallas Holland's casket from Dinmore to Lowood and onto Toowoomba for burial.

Dallas Holland Contributed

The 34-year-old Lowood man was hit by a truck and killed when he was checking his load's straps in the emergency pullover bay on the Logan Mwy.

His partner and family have requested flowers not be offered as a sign of condolence, but donations be made to Trans-Help Foundation and Lights On The Hill Drivers Memorial.