Triple plebiscite? Hanson and Lambie's surprise idea

APPARENTLY a plebiscite in Australian politics is like the Hydra monster of ancient Greece -- The many-headed beast's heads can be lopped off, but more appear in their place.

After the destruction of the same-sex marriage plebiscite in the Senate on Monday, independent senator Jacqui Lambie and One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson have had a light bulb moment.

Rather than hold a separate national vote on a single contentious issue, at a cost of about $150 million, why not hold a variety of plebiscites in line with the next Federal Election.

The ABC is reporting that Ms Lambie and Ms Hanson propose to allow Australians to vote on Indigenous recognition, euthanasia and yes, same-sex marriage at the next election.

"We had some dinner and we're talking now about putting a bill through, so that we have dates, we have times, so we can get this bill and take the vote at the next election," Ms Lambie said.

"Let's give these people some peace of mind, let's give them another direction, and tell them when they can take the vote, because they want to take this vote.

"Three questions. Simple. Take your vote while you're (at the ballot box)."

Ms Lambie supported the same-sex marriage vote in the Senate, and was disappointed when it was ultimately defeated 33-29.