Trimmers get together

Former Queensland Rail trimmers will catch up on old times.

FORMER Ipswich railway workshops trimmers will catch up on the good old days when they meet for their annual reunion on November 8.

More than 60 trimmers earned a living at the workshops during its heyday.

Former railway trimmer Lyle Barlow said the reunion was a good time for all sorts of former railway workers to reminisce.

Mr Barlow began work as a trimmer on March 19, 1956, and worked in Ipswich for 17 years.

The retired trimmer said this year marked the seventh reunion for the group and invited painters, labourers and carriage builders along to the event as well.

The Trimmers Reunion will be held at Banjo's Cafe on Bell St on Tuesday, November 8, from 11.30am.

For more, phone Lyle Barlow on 3281 7574.