31°
News

Tribunal rules error of law in racing board decision

Emma Clarke
| 28th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TRIBUNAL has ordered there was an error of law in the sentencing of an Ipswich greyhound trainer who used prohibited substance cobalt when racing his dog.

Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal set aside the decision of the Queensland Racing Disciplinary Board made in June and ordered Desmond Gilroy be disqualified from racing for 15 months.

Gilroy's greyhound Mugged on Tour was urine tested after it raced at an Ipswich race meeting in December 2015 and found to contain cobalt, a substance which is capable of affecting a greyhound by its action on the cardiovascular system and so is a prohibited substance.

In March a steward's enquiry concluded Gilroy had contravened the Greyhound Australasia Rules and imposed an 18 month suspension.

In June Gilroy appealed to the Queensland Racing Disciplinary Board which dismissed the appeal as to the finding of a conviction but varied the period of suspension from 18 months to four months.

Upon appeal by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission, QCAT found there was an error of law in the June decision and disqualified Gilroy for 15 months.

The period of disqualification is suspended after seven months.

Court documents revealed QCAT considered the penalty imposed by the board was manifestly inadequate "so as to amount to an error of law, and that decision should be set aside".

The same documents showed Gilroy had a previous offence for prohibited substance in 2013 when he was fined $1000.

Under the Racing Act, certain substances are prohibited to maintain confidence in lawful animal racing, ensure integrity of those involved in racing and to safeguard the welfare of animals involved in racing.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  court ipswich ipswich crime qcat

Police 'prefer' no mental health workers at emergencies

Police 'prefer' no mental health workers at emergencies

MENTAL health practitioners are rarely called to attend emergency situations even if police believe they may help, court hears

  • News

  • 28th Oct 2016 5:05 AM

Things to do this weekend

ON STAGE: Dragon play the Ipswich Civic Centre tonight.

See an Oz rock icon, take in a play, or visit a musuem

Tribunal rules error of law in racing board decision

GREYHOUNDS: Runners in race eight at Thabeban Park.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Ipswich greyhound trainer's disqualification lengthened

Court heard mother had a compulsion to shoplift

A Coast pensioner has been refused bail after being charged with drug trafficking.

Woman took items from Coles and Target

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Artist feeds us pop straight from heart

FEED THE BEAST: Singer-songwriter Emma Dean is this week's featured artist.

Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Emma Dean

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Dennis Knight and the Black Cats play Club Services Ipswich Saturday night

Check out some live entertainment this weekend

Radio presenter's shocking joke about Dreamworld victims

Radio presenter's shocking joke about Dreamworld victims

A RADIO host has been taken off the air after making a joke at the expense of those who died at Dreamworld.

  • News

  • 28th Oct 2016 5:35 AM

Things to do this weekend

ON STAGE: Dragon play the Ipswich Civic Centre tonight.

See an Oz rock icon, take in a play, or visit a musuem

The Bachelorette fans rally around devastated Matty J

The Bachelorette runner-up Matty Johnson.

CALLS for reality dating show's runner-up to be the next Bachelor.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E12 - the finale

Georgia Love pictured in a scene from The Bachelorette finale.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and leaves Matty J heartbroken.

The Bachelorette finale: Georgia declares her love for Lee

Georgia Love with The Bachelorette winner Lee Elliott.

MATTY J left heartbroken in emotional grand final.

Buy your own brothel: Scarlet Harem for sale

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: The Coast's first brothel, Scarlet Harem at Kunda Park, is up for sale.

Coast brothel madam sells up

Tom Cruise credits success to Scientology

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise credits his success to Scientology

This Will Catch Your Eye

65 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 3 $429,000...

In a market saturated with many quality homes be sure to put this one on your list before it is too late. Located in the sort after area of Yamanto this lowset...

The Perfect Starter, Downsizer or Investment Home!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

Charming Character Home with Ideal Location

8 Joffre Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Character home with a modern touch - There is plenty of potential in this tidy three-bedroom home with an open plan living area, polished floorboards, quality VJ...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

89 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 $279,000

My owner says "I want it Sold", so this is your opportunity to own a real sweetie with a gorgeous front patio to sit and capture the morning sun while having your...

LOCATION, LIFESTYLE AND LIVABILITY – I HAVE IT ALL!!

2A Newtown Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Stop looking – you have found the perfect low cost family home, downsizer or investment home. This well presented and feature packed family home offers the full...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $355,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

Hilltop Splendour

903 Munbilla Road, Munbilla 4309

Rural 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Wow! To find the descriptive words to describe the resplendent views that are captured from the full length deck of this four years young home are difficult to...

&quot;BRASSALL SURPRISE PACKAGE!&quot;

93 Workshops, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 1 $289,000

This is undoubtedly the suburb surprise. This great family home is set on a 630m2 block in walking distance to shops, schools, sporting, public transport and...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Is Woolworths departure good news for Ipswich CBD?

Artist impression of the Ipswich Mall for the rejuvenation project to be undertaken by Ipswich City Properties

Council is on track to release a detailed plan before December

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available