38°
News

Tree felled in storm an 'act of god'

Helen Spelitis
| 18th Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 9:22 AM
Jo Walker and Kelvin Steinhardt in front of what used to be their back shed. A tree from a neighbouring property fell over during a recent storm and destroyed it.
Jo Walker and Kelvin Steinhardt in front of what used to be their back shed. A tree from a neighbouring property fell over during a recent storm and destroyed it. Rob Williams

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

INSURANCE companies won't accept a claim for an older couple whose property was badly damaged in the December storm with one saying it was 'an act of god'.

A huge gum tree at the back of Kelvin Steinhardt and Jo Walker's property fell during the storm crushing a shed and destroying valuable items inside.

A second palm tree from the neighbouring property also came down during the storm and damaged the couple's roof.

The damage bill to replace the roof and the shed is about $4000 but the pair say it's the loss of the items inside, including rare china, silverware and vintage mirrors used in Jo's design and prop hire business, that are the real heartbreak.

Now they've been told by the council, their insurance company and the neighbour's insurance company they're not covered.

The large gum tree was on Ipswich City Council's land.

In a letter to Ms Walker dated January 9 the council said because the tree fell due to "external factors", it wasn't liable and therefore couldn't help.

"Given extreme weather conditions, any tree can be blown over and cause damage," the letter reads.

"A healthy tree can fall due to a combination of very strong winds, excessively wet soil, or a heavy tree canopy.

"In such circumstances, the repair cost is borne by the property owner who has suffered the damage (or their insurers)."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

When Mr Steinhardt called the neighbour's insurance company to see if they would cover the claim, he said they told him it was "an act of god" and because he didn't have fully comprehensive insurance, given the property is considered a flood risk, there would be no pay out.

According to a fact sheet from the Insurance Council Australia, the term 'Act of God' is not a term used in Australian property insurance policies, but certain claims can be excluded.

"Insurers do exclude some specific types of damage from policies," the fact sheet states.

"But, where exclusions exist it will be written in your product disclosure statement in specific terms."

>>REVEALED: Ipswich ;intense storm hot spot': new study finds

>>COUNTING THE COST: Storm carves destructive path

Ironically, Mr Steinhardt, who is blind, thanked god it hadn't been worse.

"I had taken shelter under an awning in the backyard and was going to head to the shed because it was closest," he said.

"Thank god I didn't though, because it was completely flattened by the tree. I didn't even hear the thud as the tree came down."

When the giant tree was cut up, the woodchips weighed 22 tonnes and shovel loads of glass and rare broken items were thrown out.

For Mr Steinhardt finishing all the mulching was even more difficult, given he is blind.

He's disappointed no one is willing to help with the damage bill, but said how wonderful the SES and other residents had been in helping with the clean-up.

"I guess we will have to pay for it ourselves," Mr Steinhardt said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  december storm editors picks insurance claim ipswich storm damage

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Tree felled in storm an 'act of god'

Jo Walker and Kelvin Steinhardt in front of what used to be their back shed. A tree from a neighbouring property fell over during a recent storm and destroyed it.

Insurance companies won't consider storm damage claim

$190,000 spend aims to boost tourist appeal

TOURISM BOOST: Councillors David Pahlke Wayne Wendt look over the new rest stop facilities at Willowbank.

"It's in a convenient location close to great attractions.”

Horn prepared to deliver a lesson

THE HORNET: Former schoolteacher Jeff Horn is likely to face boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium.

Former school teacher to take on Manny Pacquiao

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

In November 2016, Australia will legalise medicinal cannabis.

Families reliant on the drug are still unsure of their futures.

How cyclists could peddle funds into community

BIGGER AND BETTER: Bicycle Queensland has partnered with Somerset Regional Council.

BIKE riders set to flock to the region later this year.

Big flicks could soon be seen at major shopping centre

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: The Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre have lodged an application with the Brisbane City Council to build a new cinema and entertainment precinct.

New entertainment and dining options have residents excited.

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

ARIANA Grande sent Twitter into a tizzy when she declared herself “the hardest working 23-year-old human being on Earth.”

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Despite massive ratings the cast haven't been shown the money

50 Shades Dornan on why he hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

Singer George Michael.

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

TRENDY 6 BEDDER ON TOFT!

22 Toft Drive, Raceview 4305

House 6 2 2 $349,000 Neg

OPEN HOME CANCELLED. This very neat and tidy family home is bigger than it looks and presented beautifully. Located in a quiet and convenient street in the...

&quot;RESORT STYLE LIVING; SAFE SECURE ENVIRONMENT!&quot;

40/2 Workshops, Brassall 4305

Villa 2 1 1 $269,000

This is an awesome opportunity to join the band of happy Suncare Lakes residents in a gated community at a very affordable price. This 2 bedroom unit is a...

&quot;IMMACULATE HIGH SET FAMILY HOME!&quot;

21 Fitzroy, Churchill 4305

House 3 2 2 $299,000

It is with great pleasure that I present this high set, clad, flood free family home that is presented to perfection! Not a thing to do but move in and enjoy the...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 3 $412,500

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

ONE OWNER HOME OFFERED FOR SALE

77 North Station Road, North Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $269,000

First time offered for sale by the original owner, this one is as solid as the day it was built, and could very easily be modernized or left as is. - Perfect for...

LOOKING FOR A MODERN HOME IN YAMANTO

10 Angela Place, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 4 $360,000

This home will appeal to everyone looking for a modern four bedroom home with a yard that will accommodate pets, cars, caravans and kids!! Sitting on the high...

COUNTRY DOWNSIZER

725 Munbilla Road, Munbilla 4309

Rural 3 1 2 $335,000...

Located in the picturesque region of Munbilla which is 20 minutes from Ipswich, 10 minutes to Kalbar, 20 minutes to Amberley Air Base and 60 minutes to...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $510,000

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers Over...

TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC SITE ( Church or Pub !! ) FENCED PADDOCKS with DAM...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED - PROPERTY MUST SELL - HUGE PRICE REDUCTION

1 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

House 5 2 5 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED 4260SQM PARCEL IN PEACEFUL LOCATION PERFECT ASPECT FOR COOL SUMMER BREEZES OR SUNNY WINTER MORNINGS DOUBLE LOCKUP SHED + INTERNAL FENCES + HANDY TO...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

WARNING: Builders, clean up "unsightly sites"

Councillor Ireland at a messy building site.

Failure to do so could see builders slapped with fines.

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!