TransLink chaos: The 113 services that couldn't

The Wednesday afternoon train from Brisbane arrives at the Nambour Railway Station at 7pm. Story about a day in the life of commuters to Brisbane on our trains by Kathy Sundstrom.

IT WILL not be a happy Friday for commuters today with word that 113 trains have been cancelled across south-east Queensland today, as a train driver shortage continues to hobble the TransLink network.

Embattled Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe told Parliament that close to 10% of services would be dumped for the day, as Queensland Rail attempts to keep the cancelled services out of peak hour.

Mr Hinchliffe said the changes were to help usher in a new timetable that would be released today and come into use from Monday.



LINES AFFECTED:

Mr Hinchliffe said the changes were disappointing.

"Commuters don't just want regular services, they want consistent services and a timetable they can rely upon."

Those forced to wait more than 30 minutes for a service would be offered alternative services, he said.

The Opposition continues to call for the head of Mr Hinchliffe, saying his failure in handling the transport debacle ought to cost him his place on the frontbench.