Trains run off rails yet again

CATCHING the train to work today?

Might need to rethink your plans or leave earlier; embattled Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has issued a warning services will be "less than perfect”.

During Parliament Question Time yesterday Mr Hinchliffe said Thursday's morning services were on-time and running "in peak performance”, but Friday would be a different story.

"I have equally just been advised that we are facing the prospect of a less than perfect level of service tomorrow,” he said.

He said, unlike the latest timetables, a new reliable timetable would be released on Friday detailing services from Monday, November 7.

Today there will be 1,197 services on the CityTrain network, 113 less than the 'interium timetable' promised.

"For customers with wait times of more than 30 minutes, alternative transport will be offered by station staff,” he said.

Dozens of train services were cancelled following the opening of the Redcliffe Peninsula Line on October 4.