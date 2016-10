The old and the new at Ipswich train station to commemorate the 150th anniversary or Queensland Rail. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

So now we hear that Queensland Rail does not have enough trainers to teach the new drivers to get the system back on track and that there will be no new driver training till April 2018.

Queensland Rail says the matter is being 'examined'.

It sounds as if there needs to be a bit more re-training done in Queensland Rail administration before our train system is not being constantly de-railed?

JUDI COX, Springfield