Train chaos: What commuters need to know right now

TRAIN commuters should be prepared for chaos on the rails this morning, as timetables fall into disarray while Queensland Rail continues to battle a paralysing driver shortage.

Already two of Queensland Rail's top bosses have been sacked over the debacle, including chief executive Helen Gluer and chairman Michael Klug.

Both were dumped as QR confirmed that "unplanned leave" by drivers would put further stress on train services.

Commuters are being told to check TransLink timetables online, as services are rearranged or cancelled.

The 7.29am Caboolture service bound for Roma St is just one of those affected - it has been cancelled this morning.

Four train services on the Ipswich and Springfield lines have either been cancelled or suffered a "partial cancellation".

The Doomben, Ferny Grove, Shorncliffe and Cleveland lines are also affected, as are services through Brisbane's northern suburbs.

Meanwhile Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe made a cancellation of his own yesterday.

In the face of the chaos, the Minister back-tracked on a scheduled press conference where he was expected to discuss how QR and TransLink had again been caught unawares a week after 100 services had to be cancelled.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls said the Minister "doesn't even have the guts to turn up and answer questions".

But questions are being asked whether changes made during Premier Campbell Newman's time in charge may have contributed to the train chaos.

The LNP cut 25 trainer positions, which may have reduced QR's ability to recruit and train drivers.

The "unplanned leave" issue is thought to have arisen by so many drivers covering other shifts, making them unavailable to work today.