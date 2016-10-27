Trailer, jet ski and quad bike stolen from rural properties

HARRISVILLE Police are investigating a recent crime spree in the Scenic Rim.

Offenders have unlawfully entered several properties in the area and have stolen valuable items from September 25 to October 8.

Sometime around September 25 and 26 an unregistered Australian Campers camper trailer bearing Queensland registration CS7625 was stolen from Middle Rd, Purga.

Between September 25 and 30 an unregistered Seadoo jet ski Queensland vessel registration QQ326Q and trailer Queensland registration CG6467 were stolen from Sugarloaf Rd, Mt Forbes.

Between October 7 and 8 an unregistered Canam Quad bike was stolen from a Greenwood Rd, Harrisville address.

Harrisville Police are asking anyone with information to phone the station on 5467 1220 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.