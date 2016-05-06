TRAGEDY: House Rules winners rocked by dad's death

House Rules twins Luke (left) and Cody Cook with their dad Steve Cook.

BREAKING: Tragedy has struck the family of popular House Rules duo Luke and Cody Cook.

The Dalby boys' father Steve Cook was found dead at a Western Downs home last night.

Police were called to the address about 6.45pm.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the sudden death.

The community has rallied around the popular family who rose to prominence during last year's House Rules series on Channel 7.

In July last year, the pair celebrated with the entire community as they were announced the winners of the series.

Their success on the nationally televised renovation show united the community and much of the country between the Queensland country larrikins.

Dalby Twins Star in House Rules: Brothers from Dalby talk about their time on Seven's House Rules.

The two men spent the night celebrating with the tiny western Queensland town at the iconic Crterion Hotel.

They described their time on the show as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".

"I am so happy, I never thought we would have gotten this far," Cody said at the time.

"It has been fantastic. Dalby has rallied around us, the support has been phenomenal and I want to thank everyone for getting behind us."

The brothers, Luke and Cody, are the current presenters of the station's Creek to Coast program.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

If this story has raised concerns with you or if anyone you know may need help, please call:

Lifeline on 13 11 14

Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800

MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978

Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467

Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36

Headspace on 1800 650 890

