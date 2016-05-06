37°
News

TRAGEDY: House Rules winners rocked by dad's death

Tara Miko
| 2nd Feb 2017 9:30 AM
House Rules twins Luke (left) and Cody Cook with their dad Steve Cook.
House Rules twins Luke (left) and Cody Cook with their dad Steve Cook.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BREAKING: Tragedy has struck the family of popular House Rules duo Luke and Cody Cook.

The Dalby boys' father Steve Cook was found dead at a Western Downs home last night.

Police were called to the address about 6.45pm.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the sudden death.

The community has rallied around the popular family who rose to prominence during last year's House Rules series on Channel 7.

In July last year, the pair celebrated with the entire community as they were announced the winners of the series.

Their success on the nationally televised renovation show united the community and much of the country between the Queensland country larrikins.

 

 

The two men spent the night celebrating with the tiny western Queensland town at the iconic Crterion Hotel.

They described their time on the show as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".

"I am so happy, I never thought we would have gotten this far," Cody said at the time.

"It has been fantastic. Dalby has rallied around us, the support has been phenomenal and I want to thank everyone for getting behind us."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

The brothers, Luke and Cody, are the current presenters of the station's Creek to Coast program.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

If this story has raised concerns with you or if anyone you know may need help, please call:

  • Lifeline on 13 11 14
  • Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800
  • MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978
  • Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467
  • Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36
  • Headspace on 1800 650 890
     
House Rules stars Luke and Cody Cook pictured on the Logies red carpet.
House Rules stars Luke and Cody Cook pictured on the Logies red carpet. Seanna Cronin
Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  dalby editors picks house rules police toowoomba

TRAGEDY: House Rules winners rocked by dad's death

TRAGEDY: House Rules winners rocked by dad's death

BREAKING: Tragedy has struck the family of popular House Rules duo Luke and Cody Cook.

  • News

  • 2nd Feb 2017 10:30 AM

Ipswich region expected to push 40 degrees today

The Bureau of Meteorology says there is a 60% chance temperatures will be hotter than the February averages.

It's been a hot introduction to February for residents

Still waiting on a parking sign from council

Ipswich City Council will be changing the parking restrictions on Chelmsford Avenue and adjoining streets from a two hour limit to three hours metered. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

LETTER: Driver left with empty promises from Ipswich City Council

Trump, can you deport my neighbour?

COUNTRY-FRIED: Should listening to Kenny Rogers be grounds for being kicked out of the country? One QT reader believes so.

LETTER: He's a miserable old sod, never tidies his yard

Local Partners

Business owners refusing to serve wagging school kids

STUDENTS wagging school will no longer be able to buy food and energy drinks with businesses now refusing to serve them.

Gatton family claims game show success

SHOW SUCCESS: Celebrating their three-night run on television game show Family Feud are (from left) Phil Harm, Lisa Harm, Jo Maher and Lester Maher from Gatton.

A Gatton family walked away with more than $11,000

'Secret' model train collection set to be made public

RARE FIND: Workshops Railway Museum senior curator Dr Geraldine Mate shows off the collection of model trains donated to the Workshops.

An 11,000-piece collection, worth millions, in good hands

REVEALED: Booval night market set to reopen

FAMILY FOCUS: Booval Family Fair Twilight Market will reopen on February 4 to replace the Oz Night Market.

Oz Night Market replaced by new event which will debut this weekend

Ladies, guess who's coming to Ipswich?

LADIES ONLY: The guys from Aussie Thunder will perform at Brothers Leagues Club in February.

Brisbane’s hottest male strip show is coming to town.

The TV twist you won't see coming

MANDY Moore takes Aussie viewers inside her drama This Is Us, without spoiling the unexpected twist that closes the first episode.

TRAGEDY: House Rules winners rocked by dad's death

House Rules twins Luke (left) and Cody Cook with their dad Steve Cook.

Police confirm sudden death of House Rules' Luke and Cody dad

Roller-strollers to make a comeback

The70's band will be touring Australia in June/July. Photo Contributed

See the original boy band of the 1970's this July

I'm A Celeb: ‘She’s walking around with no clothes on’

Tziporah Malkah, formerly Kate Fischer, is a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Girls turn on Tziporah: ‘We don’t want to see it’

Lord of the Rings cast reunion is adorable

Don’t you hate it when your dinner is interrupted by a Cave Troll?!

The fellowship (partially) reunite!

Cultures collide: Simon and Alene's TV wedding

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

Ipswich man Simon McQuillan meets Sydney nurse at the altar

Sky News and Foxtel launch road trip to the regions

Sky News' David Speers, Kieran Gilbert and Paul Murray are hitting the regions with Foxtel.

Do you think mainstream TV doesn’t care for the regions?

Big Family Home

29 Hibiscus Street, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This home has it all. Built in the late 1970's, this double story brick home is designed for family living. As you enter into the foyer on the ground level, you...

OH SO CONVENIENT

5/63 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $223,500

Go sell the car I’m so close to everything you won’t need one but there is a lockup garage with this unit if needed. If it’s a low maintenance brick situated a...

ELEVATED STREET &amp; HIGH DEMAND LOCATION

25 Yew Street, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 1 $329,000

HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPS & RETAIL CONVENIENCES HANDY TO RESPECTED NEW SCHOOLS IPSWICH UNI CAMPUS & DAYCARE FACILITIES Situated on an elevated...

WALK TO RAIL &amp; BUS

19 River Road, Dinmore 4303

House 3 1 1 $212,000

This early 1900's workers cottage with traditional bull nose front verandah, tongue and groove walls is so very close to public transport with only a 300mt walk to...

PERFECTION WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $336,000

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

Owners Committed Elsewhere

220 Nelson Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This luxury residence offers quiet privacy and modern family living embracing contemporary style and a sophisticated design with multiple living zones and ample...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 AUCTION...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $498,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

MOVE ON IN NOW OR INVEST!!

76 Fairneyview-Fernvale Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $325,000 neg

TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS with EXTRA HIGH CEILINGS & A/C COMFORT FENCED & GATED IN ELEVATED BREEZY LOCATION OF POPULAR ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTRE...

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

REVEALED: The Ipswich suburbs attracting young families

LOVING SPRINGFIELD: Melanie and Michael Zambelli with Cassandra, 5, Serena, 11 months and Ethan, 2.

'Baby boom' ranks city's east third in state for births

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!