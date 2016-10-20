Traffic tickets now issued via email or text message

BEING pulled over for speeding and other traffic infringements is now as convenient as an email or text message.

Queensland motorists will now be able to receive traffic infringement notices by email or MMS after a new Queensland Police Service application was launched today.

Instead of handwriting tickets or issuing them through the post, officers equipped with QLiTE devices will be able to issue them through email or MMS.

Since September 2015 Road Policing Command officers across the state using QLiTE have issued more than 100,000 tickets through the post.

Road Policing Command Acting Assistant Commissioner Dale Pointon said the introduction of email and MMS e-ticketing would streamline processes, improve efficiencies and provide government savings.

"The issue of traffic tickets by email and MMS will see the QPS remain at the forefront of innovation and service delivery to our community," he said.

"This change will not only see a significant reduction in administration overheads for the QPS and other Government departments, it will provide the community with a 21st century solution for the receiving and payment of fines."

QPS is undertaking a community awareness campaign that will encourage the public to be aware for potential scams relating to the electronic issue of tickets.

Queensland is the first jurisdiction to introduce real-time issue of traffic infringement notices via email and MMS.

The new system is opt-in and motorists will only receive a text message or email ticket if they have spoken to an officer and volunteered to receive it that way.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted by scammers should report the matter to Policelink on 131 444.

E-ticketing began with a small group of RPC QLiTE today and will incrementally be expanded with the aim of all QLiTE users having access by mid-2017.

Visit the QPS website for further information digital infringement notices.