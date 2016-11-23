Driver nabbed at five times limit

A large-scale drink driver sting on the Cunningham Hwy netted one person who was allegedly five times the legal limit.

More than 900 drivers were subjected to random breath tests over the weekend, with Yamanto police crews also targeting drug-affected motorists.

Police will allege that one of those breath tested returned a reading of 0.244%.

The good news was that out of a total of 904 breath tests, only two drink drivers and two drug drivers were detected.

Four people were given a notice to appear in court as a result.

There was also one incident of evading police and 27 traffic infringement notices were issued