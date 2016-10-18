Traffic nightmare: Seven car pile-up cripples motorway

ABANDON hope all ye who hope to drive the Logan Mwy.

IT IS a horror morning for anyone using the road, after two separate crashes -- including a seven-vehicle pile-up -- have paralysed the arterial.

The westbound lanes of the Logan Mwy have ground to a halt following the seven-vehicle prang at Drewvale.

7 vehicle sandwich on the Logan Mwy WB RL at Drewvale MASSIVE delays both ways #bnetraffic #chopperview 🚗🚕🚙🚛🚕🚗🚙 🚁 pic.twitter.com/6XDsgRG0KZ — Dave Andrews (@chopperdaveqld) October 17, 2016

And if that wasn't enough, there was a second smash on the eastbound lanes just after the Beaudesert Rd overpass.

Another crash Logan Mwy WB RL after Beaudesert Rd OPASS just before 7 car pile up #bnetraffic #chopperview pic.twitter.com/qT7sPLxQoY — Olympia Kwitowski (@Olympia_CK) October 17, 2016

Google Maps' traffic feature, which paints roadways a dark red colour when they are congested gives you an idea of how bad the situation is this morning.

