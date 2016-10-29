Traffic fix coming for 'nightmare' intersection

TENDERS have been released for the promised upgrade at Pine and Delacy Streets at North Ipswich; labelled the city's most notorious blackspot.

The intersection is used by at least 11,000 drivers every day and is the site of 41 crashes, leading to 26 injuries between 2007 and 2012.

Those who work in the area say near misses are a regular occurrence.

Now the State Government has put up $2.75 million to redesign the intersection by installing traffic lights at the bottom of the hill where the two streets meet.

The traffic island installed in 2014, directing anyone coming up Delacy St straight onto Pine, will be removed while new chevrons and line marking, and a pedestrian crossing will be added.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden with Ipswich Pastor Gary and Mains Roads Minister Mark Bailey at Pine and Delacy Sts. Tenders opened this week for the $2.75 million planned works to revamp the intersection.

Pastor Gary Schultz, whose congregation meets in a church at the top of Delacy St, is relieved; he says he was nearly t-boned while driving through there just the other week.

"I've been almost hit there three times," Pastor Schultz says. "I always pause there and if I hadn't this one time recently, a woman with two kids in the car would have hit me. It's a bad spot."

Before the election Ipswich West MP Jim Madden promised to secure the cash to upgrade the intersection and this week Minister Mark Bailey made the trip to Ipswich to announce the tenders had been opened.

Mr Madden said far too many people had been injured in preventable crashes at the intersection and that the revamp would hopefully see accident numbers drop.

Works are expected to start early next year and affected residents will be contacted by the State Government before December.