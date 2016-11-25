Driver escapes after bus catches fire on major highway

The bus burst into flames. Photo: Facebook/Hayley Brown

A BUS has caught fire on the Warrego Hwy causing afternoon traffic congested.

QPS media reported the fire began at about 2pm near Rustys at Hattonvale.

"No passengers were on board and no one was injured but the bus is extensively damaged," a QPS spokesperson said.

A bus caught fire on the Warrego Hwy. Source: Facebook/Brenden Heck

"Only the driver was on board.

"Traffic is congested but the bus is off to the side of the road."

Four fire crews arrived on scene to find the bus ablaze creating large smoke clouds.

The crews used high pressure hoses to extinguish the fire, which was out by 3pm.

Paramedics also attended but were not required.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.