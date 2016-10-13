Toyota recalls hundreds of cars over "brake cable"

TOYOTA is calling back hundreds of its cars amid concerns with a parking brake cable.

The cars have a manual park brake that is operated by a foot pedal, which applies to the rear brakes..

According to Toyota, that park brake can "disengage" during the normal use of the vehicle.

"If this happens and the transmission is left in any gear other than 'park' while the ignition is on, the vehicle could roll away," Toyota said in a statement.

The problem affects an estimated 300 Prius vehicles built between August 2015 and October 2016.

Toyota is asking all owners to bring the car to a dealer, so a clip can be fitted to the cable.

It expects the free repairs to take about 30 minutes.

Toyota has no record of the incident occurring in Australia.

If you need to know more, contact Toyota on 1800 987 366.