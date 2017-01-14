Tough cookies survived two of Ipswich's worst disasters

LOCAL LEGENDS: Goodna couple Joy and Barry Rissman have not let devastating floods prize them away from their Goodna home.

WHEN you talk about the salt of the earth people that make Ipswich strong, look no further than Goodna couple Joy and Barry Rissman.

Married since 1959, the dynamic duo has lived in their Goodna home for over 50 years and survived two devastating floods in 1974 and 2011.

The family home went under twice, but Joy, 85, and Barry, 86, had no thought of moving anywhere else. They battled through, rolled up their sleeves and continued on.

Barry also survived the 1955 flood in the house next door to where the couple now live.

Six years after the 2011 floods the QT caught up with the Rissmans to find out about how they fared in the two major floods they have been through and why they love to call Goodna home.

Barry recalled how the waters rose quickly in 1974.

"That was a killer,” he said.

"It was on the Saturday afternoon and I went over to the paddock over the road and it took eight minutes for the water to get from the bottom of the fence post to the top.

"I came home and said to Joy 'we'll have to get out'.

"It was just on dark and I put Joy under one arm and a bag of (business) books under the other.

"I went out to the (railway) subway and swam to the other side on Church St.

"The water had come from everywhere and our house would have gone right under in two hours.

"We had a lot of friends and we all helped each other out because we were all in the same boat.

"Everyone pulled together, even the ones who weren't flooded.

"We'd not been married that long and we didn't have much. But she had me and I had her.”

The couple lived at a family member's home nearby while their home was repaired.

"We weren't insured in 1974, which was a bit of a blow, but we have been since,” Joy reflects.

"The water was over the roof. The house held up pretty well. It wasn't wrecked but they had to take the inside out.”

In 2011 the couple was more prepared.

"We used our brains a bit more with that one and organised three utilities and packed up as much as we could and went up to our daughter's place,” Barry said.

Another long period of living with relatives followed as the house went under and the inside was rebuilt.

They dodged a bullett in 2013.

"In 2013 the waters were coming and we had a truck and got packed up ready to go,” Joy said.

"We went to our daughter's and then turned around and came back.”

Mr Rissman's parents ran the Royal Mail Hotel for 23 years.

Barry and Joy ran a taxi service in Goodna for many years where they became known and respected by many.

"My dad started the cabs and buses off here,” Barry said.

"When we got married we bought the licences. There was a waiting shed out the front and anyone who wanted a cab would ring the bell.”

The Rissmans are so well regarded that Cr Paul Tully ensured that the street they live in was named after them - Rissman St.

Cr Paul Tully speaking with Goodna residents Barry and Joy Rissman in 2013. Inga Williams IS280113FLOOD18

"Barry and Joy are the salt of the earth and the epitome of what Goodna is all about,” Cr Tully said.

"They have been through the hard times and the good times. I first met them in 1974 when I came to Goodna and I just think they are a wonderful couple.

"I have the utmost respect for two people who have been embedded in our community for over six decades.”

Ask Joy and Barry whether they considered moving anywhere else and the answer is an emphatic no.

Goodna is in their blood.

"We've got the railway station right here, the buses and I play outdoor bowls that I spend three days a week at and it is handy to the shops,” Joy said.

"We drove cabs and our life was always here. We like it here.”

Barry nodds in agreement.

"This was our home when we got married. This is where we have lived and that is it,” he said.

"I half grew up here and played football here for Goodna. I love it.”