Top ten most popular baby names for Ipswich

IT'S a timeless question that can lead to heated discussions and even arguments between couples; what will we name our baby?

In the past year more than 2,000 families have faced that decision at Ipswich Hospital where staff delivered 2,640 babies.

Among them were new parents Tarni and Steve who unintentionally chose a name that for the past two years has made the list of the ten most popular for Ipswich, and the state.

Tarni and Steve spent four months going through baby books, trawling websites and shortlisting names they didn't hate but didn't necessarily agree on either.

They knew it wouldn't be an easy process, in the past choosing names for their pets had always been difficult, but there was one name that kept popping up.

By the time their baby girl had arrived in late September they'd almost made up their mind and Olivia Mary McCormack was born.

Babies at Ipswich Hospital. Baby Olivia McCormack with parents Steve and Tarni. David Nielsen

"We actually waited a day after she was born because we weren't 100% sure," mum Tarni said.

"We wanted to see her first. Steve liked Eva, but I'm glad we waited because she didn't look like an Eva. She definitely looks like an Olivia."

Goodna parents Jezlia and Andrew had a much easier decision when it came to choosing their son's name - Andrew picked it 15 years ago after his parents lost a baby.

"They were having a girl and they were going to call her Olivia," Andrew said.

"But at 38 weeks there was a complication and they lost her."

When Andrew and Jezlia had their little boy, they chose the name Oliver in memory of the sister Andrew never got to meet.

Oliver also happens to be the most popular boy's name for babies born at both Ipswich Hospital and across Queensland.

BABY OLIVER: Jezlia and Andrew Smith from Goodna went with the popular name Oliver for their son who was born at Ipswich Hospital in September. Rob Williams

"I guess that means there are a lot of people with good taste out there," Andrew quipped.

Ipswich midwife Lyn Barrett has 30 years of experience watching families go through the process of choosing a name.

Lyn Barrett, Nurse Unit Manager for Special Care Nursery with baby Joseph Crowe. David Nielsen

She's seen lots of trends come and go, often in line with popular TV series and movie stars, but it's the royals that have the biggest impact, Lyn says, which could explain the resurgence of the classic name William.

"Recently with Princess Kate's babies - George and Charlotte - those names have become popular again, so we definitely see those trends," Lyn said.