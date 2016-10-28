Top team wins gong

WINNER WINNER: A team of about 50 health workers from Ipswich won the National Stroke Foundation award for their awareness campaign.

A SUPERHERO combined with a 50 strong team of dedicated medical staff is an award winning recipe, West Moreton Hospital Health Service staff found out.

The Ipswich team that put together a week of events during Stroke Awareness Week in September, featuring a range of activities and public campaigning, has won a top award.

Staff found out this week they tied first place with Mackay in the National Stroke Week "Speed saves” awareness campaign.

The Think F.A.S.T and act FAST message was heavily promoted by Ipswich who convinced one of their physiotherapists to dress up as comic legend The Flash.

Linda Edwards, Clinical Nurse Consultant for Stroke, at Ipswich Hospital said while being named winner was a coup, knowing they helped spread a vital, life-saving message was the real reward.

"The Flash made three public appearances, one of those was at Riverlink which was a great talking point,” Ms Edwards said.

"Some of the kids were a little scared at first.”

The Flash was a fitting mascot for this year's theme and Ms Edwards said when it comes to stroke symptoms speed is everything.

"Part of the campaign was to raise awareness about the need to act quickly - time is brain. Getting to hospital as soon as the symptoms start is important because there is a clot busting medication we can potentially give that will stop the stroke, but it needs to be within 4.5 hours of when the symptoms start.”

Think FAST

Using the F.A.S.T. test involves asking these simple questions:

Face: Check their face. Has their mouth drooped?

Arms: Can they lift both arms?

Speech: Is their speech slurred? Do they understand you?

Time: Is critical. If you see any of these signs call 000 straight away.