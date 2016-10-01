Check out the Top of Town's newest store

THERE'S a new kid on the block at the 'top of town' and this shop has a unique feature - a dedicated doorman who greets each customer.

It was fate, and food, that convinced Julie Clark to set up shop her new home and giftwares shop in Ipswich.

She was having lunch with a friend at a café in the 'Top of Town' precinct one day when she saw the empty retail space across the road.

"It was beckoning to me," Julie said.

"I fell in love with this precinct straight away. I love all the little cafes nestled among these beautiful old buildings.

"It's the precinct that attracted me - it has so much potential and I am hoping more shop owners will see what I saw that day."

It's taken a few weeks but Julie has finally finished setting up 'Baby Body Abode' ready for the first official day of trading today.

If you do stop in, don't be surprised when you're greeted by Beau the dog who doubles as the doorman.

Julie Clark, owner of a new shop at the Top of Town, Baby Body Abode, with her dog Beau who greets the customers at the door. David Nielsen

He's been working with Julie for years and has become a bit of a signature at her Holland Park store.

For Julie, there's never been a better time to open a small business in Ipswich.

She says the only thing the 'Top of Town' needs now is more shops like hers and she's hoping other business owners will follow.

"There's so much food here which is part of what attracted me.

"It's good to have shops to browse in when you go out to lunch that's why places like Paddington and Bulimba work so well.

"I can see this part of Ipswich becoming like those areas."

Julie says opening this new store was a "bit of a risk" but an opportunity she couldn't pass up.

"I love the heritage and history here. Now that I have been here, I can see why the mayor is so passionate about Ipswich.

"Things are really happening here and I'm confident this was the right decision."

Baby Body Abode sells a range of giftwares, homewares and other small trinkets coupled with what Julie describes as "old fashioned service".

"In this day and age, with internet shopping, service is all we have to keep the customers coming back."