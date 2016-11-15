Top doctor's service keeps Redbank business healthy

REDBANK Plaza Medical Centre has recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Practice manager Shandelle Schmidt said the medical centre was looking after a growing number of patients due mainly to word of mouth and a patient retention rate of 60%.

Mrs Schmidt has been with the practice since 2011. The practice opened on April 10, 2006 on the ground floor at Redbank Plaza.

"We are growing along with the population expansion in the region. We do have patients who come from as far away as Fernvale,” she said.

The medical centre has recently completed its expansion to meet the demands of the busy practice.

Apart from consultation rooms and procedure rooms, the practice has a range of allied health professionals.

"We have a large waiting room, access to hearing life and hear and say, not for profit services, we also have a podiatrist, physiotherapist, two psychologists, an exercise physiologist, dietician, diabetic services and a psychiatrist registrar GP outreach program. QML is also part of the practice,” Mrs Schmidt said.

A bulk-billing practice, the centre provides accident and emergency treatment, minor surgical procedures, immunisations, chronic disease management, travel medicine, anti-ageing treatments, skin checks along with the surgical removal of spots and sunspots.

"We provide a holistic service and it is something that we are very proud of. We are a family practice with five full-time GPs and we also have two part-time GPs. We have a full time chronic disease nurse. It is our intention to try and improve the health in our community. We are strong about prevention and also the management of health conditions,” Mrs Schmidt said.

"It is very rewarding to see where the practice is today. We have seen a number changes over the years, all moving towards providing better services to our patients.”