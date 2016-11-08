Top advice: breathe, let it float away

Emerge's Calen Le Couteur sat down with Shukura Chapman to talk about her EP and musical influences

C: When did you first start making music? I started playing guitar when I was eight or nine, and then I moved onto the drums when I was around thirteen. Cause I really wanted to play the drums, I just always loved music. I still do.

C: Can you play any other instruments? Yeah I play the drums, guitar, ukulele, I sing and a bit of keys as well if you push it.

C: Who are some of your musical influences? I have very broad taste in music; I can find something in most genres that I love, I have just gotten into Earth, Wind and Fire which sounds crazy cause they are classic. I also listen to Alabama Shakes, Chance The Rapper, a lot of hip-hop, blues and soul.

Shukura Chapman

C: You recently released your single 'One by One', what is that song about? I wrote that song a while ago now and recorded it a year ago. The meaning has kind of changed a bit for me over the course of recording it. It's a reminder to breath and to ground yourself cause there's so much going on externally in the world and so much that can be going on in your head. So if I feel like I'm getting overwhelmed, its just a reminder to breathe and let the thoughts one by one float away and clear space.

C: Can you tell me a little bit about your EP 'Rearview'? Yeah it's a three track EP and I wrote the songs a while ago and recorded them a year ago. It's a reflective piece of work I think, each of the three tracks have a very different feel. Like the first one is slower and has a very different feel to the other two, the second song is a dub track, and the third song which is the single 'One by One' is like an upbeat ukulele featured track.

C: Do you have any upcoming releases? Well I've been writing a lot of new material, and I've been playing it around live quite a bit. I'm really excited to release some new music, hopefully early next year. But yeah I'm just really writing for this release at the moment.

Emerge music series QT

C: This year you've played a fair few gigs around Queensland, has there been a specific venue that has stood out as a favourite? Yeah I've played quite a few gigs this year, which I feel very grateful for that. I love playing music and playing for an audience is always nicer than playing at home. I played some really great gigs in West End actually so I'd say it's one of my favourite parts of Brisbane to play around. I'm also part of the Brisbane sounds program, it's bringing live music into the CBD. I'm playing the big stage in December for that one in Queen Street Mall, I'm really excited for that one.

C: Who is your favourite Queensland musician or band? There's so much talent in Queensland, I'll just mention two artists that opened for my EP launch, Luate and Georgia Rose. They are very soulful artists and that's what I connect to. Really soulful and honest music.

C: If you had three words to describe your music, which three words would you use? Honest, Bluesy and Eclectic.