A shopper's guide to a happy and affordable Christmas

With the countdown to Christmas well and truly now underway, thoughts turn to how you are going to finance it.

Did you get your credit card bill in January and say to yourself 'next year I'm going to be more organised?'

Well even if you haven't put money in a jar over the year, now is still a good time to get ready for Christmas without breaking the bank or your sanity.

Here's some handy Christmas tips that you can put into place right away to ensure you have a happy and affordable Christmas.

Save on Wrapping Paper

Pick up wrapping paper from discount stores, or save gift bags over the year so you don't need as much. Days after Christmas you'll see wrapping paper heavily discounted, so grab some and stock up for next year.

Secret Santa

Instead of buying gifts for all your family and friends, get together and suggest a Secret Santa. Set a gift limit and you only have to focus on one meaningful gift.

Make a list

Santa makes a list, then checks it twice, which is good advice. Make a list of items you need to purchase and stick to it, as it will prevent you making impulse purchases. Keep a track of the money you spend and stick to the budget that you've established before your started shopping. You did do that didn't you? Oh…in that case, item 4 is:

Write a budget

Work out how much you can afford to spend on Christmas and stick to it. If you lay-by larger gifts a few months before Christmas you can really reduce your December spend. Most large department or chain stores offer lay-by from June or July but you'll need to be organised with your gift ideas earlier in the year. If you missed out, do the budget now, it's not too late.

Shop Online

As a nation, we love our online shopping but be wary of where the item you're buying is located and allow extra time for delivery. Most retailers online will have a guide of how long it should take, but with so much mail expect delays. If shopping online, do it now to avoid missing or late items.

Christmas Club

Some banks offer Christmas club savings accounts that allow you to save over the course of the year and only let you withdraw the money from November onwards. These are good if you need some discipline to save and want to set up automatic savings to go into your Christmas account. It's never too early to start for next year.

Give Meaningful Gifts

Kids could give parents 50 sessions of dishwashing or laundry, other household chores. Give family members babysitting sessions or even lawn mowing. Give a friend a day out picnicking at a special location. Charities also have all kinds of personal gifts you can buy for family and friends at Christmas. If your family member is passionate about a particular cause or charity, donating to that charity for Christmas on their behalf can mean a lot.

Put away the plastic

Last year most Aussies spent on average $1000 on Christmas. If you paid off $100 per month, it would take a year to pay off this debt. If you feel you can't trust yourself with a credit card at Christmas, either reduce your credit limit or try to pay for items with cash. Alternatively leave the card at home or with a friend when shopping.

Kids with cash

Nine out of ten Australian children aged between 6-13 received some cash for Christmas last year. Giving kids cash is a great opportunity for them to learn about saving and budgeting for the items they really want.

Focus on the Celebration, Not the Gifts

Sometimes people feel obligated to continue giving gifts to people year after year. Be willing to tell people that you'd prefer to have their presence-and not their presents-at Christmas, and suggest that you don't swap gifts this year.