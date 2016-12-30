Toe-nibbling lorikeet a winner

Here is this week's Facebook cover image as chosen by you. Congratulations Katrina Booth.
Her post was the popular choice with our readers.
Katrina wrote: "Our very cheeky wildlife come venturing into our home every morning and nibble on the first persons toes. This morning they did it to my son Julian who is only 8 months. His reaction was priceless when he spun around and looked at the lorikeet."
